Spire Wealth Management Purchases 101 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $444.65 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.87 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.65 and a 200 day moving average of $406.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.