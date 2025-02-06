Spire Wealth Management Purchases 4,329 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.