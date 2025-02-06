Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 222,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,001. The trade was a 52.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 61,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $675,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,109. The trade was a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,104 shares of company stock worth $19,912,186 in the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

