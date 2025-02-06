Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,950,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 385,143 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after purchasing an additional 387,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $111,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 158.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.