Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

American Superconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMSC opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 2.26. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

