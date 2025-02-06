Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $748,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,475,000 after buying an additional 1,989,066 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $121,987,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5,864.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,396,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

CVS opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

