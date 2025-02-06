Spire Wealth Management Sells 103 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $169.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

