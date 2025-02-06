Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,674 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of DAPR opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

