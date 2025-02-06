Spire Wealth Management Sells 301 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,506,000 after purchasing an additional 82,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,005,000 after buying an additional 53,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,183,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Loews by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after acquiring an additional 87,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Loews

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,679 shares of company stock worth $11,134,916. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.