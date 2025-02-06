Spire Wealth Management Sells 421 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

