Spire Wealth Management Sells 477 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.