Spire Wealth Management Sells 599 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $289,000.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $19.11.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

