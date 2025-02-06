Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIIG. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

