Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 244.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NYSE:MET opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

