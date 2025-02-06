Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $56.73 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $57.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.