Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $209.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

