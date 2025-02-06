Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $468.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.46.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

