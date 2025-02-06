Stableford Capital II LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.83.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total value of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,018,473.83. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total transaction of $21,838,890.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,241 shares of company stock valued at $434,752,368 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $704.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $718.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

