Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.5 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $143.48 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.70.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 325,620 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

