Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $243,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Broadcom comprises 0.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.62 and a 200 day moving average of $183.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

