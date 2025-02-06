StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Free Report ) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

