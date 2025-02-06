StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.30.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
