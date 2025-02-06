StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of TTOO opened at $0.22 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
