StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.