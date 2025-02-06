StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.02.
