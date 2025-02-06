StockNews.com Upgrades RTX (NYSE:RTX) to “Buy”

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

