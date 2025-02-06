StockNews.com Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to “Hold”

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

