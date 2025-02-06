SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.89 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.40.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

