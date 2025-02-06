Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 110,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 88,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Super League Enterprise from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Super League Enterprise from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super League Enterprise stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) by 220.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Super League Enterprise worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.