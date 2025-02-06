Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Supremex Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

Further Reading

