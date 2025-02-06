SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 752 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 188,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

