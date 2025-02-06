Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.07. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYPR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sypris Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

