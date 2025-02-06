Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Shares of TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

