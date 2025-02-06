Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.73. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.