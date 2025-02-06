Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

