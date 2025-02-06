The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.07.

Shares of CI opened at $293.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 73,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

