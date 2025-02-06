The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $293.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

