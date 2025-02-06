The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Price

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 49.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

