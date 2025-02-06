The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Price

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 49.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.