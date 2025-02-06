The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 39.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NYSE MOS opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

