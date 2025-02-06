The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $16.70. The9 shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 81,632 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The9 Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of The9

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The9 stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.18% of The9 worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

