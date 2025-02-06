Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $316,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 17.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,907,000 after purchasing an additional 291,134 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,338,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,032,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,122,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 42.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 393,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $5,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 592,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,883,880.75. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $8,183,871 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $198.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average of $247.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

