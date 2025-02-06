Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 666 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,528,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,920,000 after acquiring an additional 101,742 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Qorvo by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,328,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 835,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after purchasing an additional 487,621 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 832,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,429,000 after purchasing an additional 160,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after buying an additional 645,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

QRVO stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 294.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

