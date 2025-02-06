Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 97 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,501,000 after acquiring an additional 202,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 146,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,699,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,693,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,526,000 after buying an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 123.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.