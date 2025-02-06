Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives $58.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

