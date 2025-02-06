Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 25,071 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 17,984 call options.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

