Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

