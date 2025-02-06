U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 438 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP stock opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.38. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $173.09 and a fifty-two week high of $283.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

