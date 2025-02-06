U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,477,000 after buying an additional 2,323,448 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 520.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,405 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,301,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,956,000 after purchasing an additional 892,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 777,696 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

