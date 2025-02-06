U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,833 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GNR opened at $52.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

