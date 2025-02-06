U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,636,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $121.70.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.