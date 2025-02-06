U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $331,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average is $230.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.15.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

