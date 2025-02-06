U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $205.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $174.19 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

